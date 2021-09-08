Former President Trump to serve as boxing commentator
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Florida, for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV. The card was originally going to be staged in Los Angeles and headlined by Oscar de la Hoya’s return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion. But de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Holyfield stepped in as a late replacement.