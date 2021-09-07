France fine without Mbappé; Denmark perfect in WCup qualies

AP Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema were linking up so well together that the injured Kylian Mbappé was hardly missed. Griezmann scored twice and was set up Benzema both times in a 2-0 win over Finland that put the defending World Cup champions in control of their qualifying group for the 2022 tournament. European Championship semifinalist Denmark extended its perfect start by dominating Israel 5-0. And Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland each hat tricks as both the Netherlands and Norway won in routs. The Netherlands beat Turkey 6-1 and Norway defeated Gibraltar 5-1.