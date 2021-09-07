Cruz, 41, oldest to hit 3O HRs in year, Rays bop Bosox 12-7

AP Sports

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7. Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the AL East leaders. Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle for the longest by an AL player under 21 years old. The 20-year-old Franco now trails only Frank Robinson, who reached in 43 straight in 1956. The Red Sox again missed a chance to move ahead of the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot.