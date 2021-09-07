Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins

Skip to Content
MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team. Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and added a solo shot in the ninth. The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history. Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games. Francisco Lindor’s two-run single capped a three-run sixth that snapped a 4-all tie. Carrasco threw five innings in his eighth start for the Mets. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.

