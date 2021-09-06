Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

AP Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Harbaugh gave the update two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan. Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee. He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns. The Wolverines hosts No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.