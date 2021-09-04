Steady Europe takes early lead over U.S. at Solheim Cup

AP Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Defending champion Europe has surged in front at the 2021 Solheim Cup. The Europeans won three of the opening four alternate-shot matches to take a 3 1/2- 1/2 lead over the U.S. The matches were tight, with no group ever leading by more than two holes at any point. The Europeans thrive in the foursomes format at the biennial event. The U.S.’s last victory in opening foursomes came in 2007. Europe is searching for its second victory on U.S. soil in the Solheim Cup’s 31-year history.