Rutgers opens season by thumping Temple 61-14

AP Sports

By MATT SUGAM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aron Cruickshank had a career-high 206 all-purpose yards as Rutgers opened the season with a 61-14 win over Temple on Saturday. Rutgers scored over 60 points for the first time since 2016. Noah Vedral was 15-of-27 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers. He also had a team-high 58 yards on eight rushes. Cruickshank returned four kicks for 113 yards and two punts for 55 yards, and he carried it three times for 24 and caught one pass for 14. Bo Melton took a shot pass 40 yards for a touchdown to give Rutgers a 33-14 lead. Melton’s younger brother, Max, picked off Justin Lynch on the ensuing possession and return it 46 yards for a score.