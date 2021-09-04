No. 2 Oklahoma holds off Tulane 40-35 to avoid big upset

AP Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 Oklahoma, playing a road game on its home field, narrowly avoided a shocking upset by holding on for a 40-35 victory over Tulane on Saturday. The opener for both teams was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida, and Oklahoma had the Green Wave painted on the 25-yard lines. Sooners fans cheered when Tulane’s players ran into the field before the game. At the end, they were holding their breath. Tulane had fourth-and-13 just short of midfield with just under two minutes to go when quarterback Michael Pratt ran for only 12 yards and the Green Wave turned the ball over on downs. The Sooners ran out the clock.