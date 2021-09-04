‘A lot of work to come’ after NHL reaches Olympic agreement

AP Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

The NHL and international officials are now in wait-and-see mode after reaching an agreement to send players to the Beijing Olympics this winter. The deal allows the league and Players’ Association to withdraw if pandemic conditions worsen. USA Hockey, Hockey Canada and other national federations will continue preparations in the meantime for the tournament that begins Feb. 9. Each country’s list of players under consideration is due Oct. 15, with final rosters to be revealed in January.