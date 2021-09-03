Cowboys’ Prescott ready for Brady, Bucs after long layoff

AP Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s ready for Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his long layoff. Prescott hasn’t played since the horrific ankle injury that ended his season last October. Next came a shoulder issue that sidelined Prescott most of training camp. Prescott was cleared to throw with full velocity last week. The opener for the NFL season is at Tampa on Sept. 9.