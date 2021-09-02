Uruguay’s Cavani “sad and upset” for missing WC qualifiers

AP Sports

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani says he’s “sad and upset” for missing the next three rounds of World Cup qualifiers. He and other South American players in the Premier League were pressured by their clubs not to travel to the region due to COVID-19 protocols imposed by the British government. Premier League footballers who go to South America and then return to Britain have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have little chance of training. Cavani spoke to the Uruguayan soccer association’s online TV channel because he wanted “to tell things as they were” after a week of silence.