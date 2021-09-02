United Center requiring proof of vaccination, negative test

AP Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The United Center in Chicago is requiring people attending events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The policy takes effect immediately and applies to fans as well as arena and team employees. The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test. That includes a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through an app. Anyone under 12 can provide proof of a negative test. There will be no testing at the arena.