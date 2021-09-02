Temple-Rutgers season opener postponed until Saturday by Ida

AP Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Wwriter

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The season-opening football game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the northeastern U.S. Rutgers officials did not immediately announce a new starting time. Information on tickets, credentials and parking for the game also will be announced later. The game was to be the first at Rutger’s 52,000-plus seat stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019. Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.