No. 16 LSU makes first trip to Rose Bowl to battle UCLA

No. 16 LSU and UCLA will face each other for the first time at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. LSU is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the 21st consecutive season, but is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-5 campaign last year. The Tigers practiced in Houston this week after relocating last weekend due to Hurricane Ida. UCLA looks to win its first two games for the first time since 2017 after a decisive 44-10 victory last Saturday against Hawaii.