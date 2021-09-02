Mets claim 3-time All-Star reliever Brad Hand from Blue Jays

AP Sports

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to bolster their bullpen for a late-season playoff push, the New York Mets have claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. A three-time All-Star with 126 career saves, Hand struggled badly with the Blue Jays after arriving from Washington in a July 29 trade. The left-hander went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 appearances for Toronto and was designated for assignment Tuesday. New York was interested in signing Hand as a free agent last offseason before he inked a $10.5 million, one-year contract with division-rival Washington. He pitched in 41 games for the Nationals, going 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves.