Indians’ McKenzie shuts down Royals again in return from IL

AP Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie limited Kansas City to a run and two hits over six innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 4-2. Owen Miller hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, plenty of support for McKenzie, who has dominated the Royals throughout his young career. A day after being activated from the injured list, McKenzie showed no ill effects from his recent shoulder fatigue and improved to 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six appearances against Kansas City. He struck out six Thursday and has 38 punchouts over 28 2/3 innings against the AL Central foe.