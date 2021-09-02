Algeria pummels Djibouti 8-0 in World Cup qualifying

AP Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — African champion Algeria has pummeled Djibouti 8-0 to open its World Cup qualifying campaign in ferocious form. Islam Slimani scored four to help the 2019 African Cup winner extend its unbeaten run to 28 games. Riyad Mahrez was also on the scoresheet. Burkina Faso, Benin and Morocco were the other teams to win on the second day of the African qualifiers. The winners of the 10 groups will reach the final playoffs and five African teams will ultimately qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year. These qualifiers should have got underway at the start of the year but were rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.