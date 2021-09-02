Aces use 3 of a kind to fend off Sky in 90-83 win

AP Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum, Riquna Williams and A’ja Wilson each scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Thursday night. Chelsea Gray added 13 points for the Aces. Las Vegas used a 14-0 run to close the first quarter and maintained control until late in the third quarter. Courtney Vandersloot made a 3-pointer, followed with a three-point play before Candace Parker made a layup and a tip-in and Chicago’s 10-0 run made reduced it to 69-65 to end the third. Stefanie Dolson’s 3 with 7:25 left gave Chicago its first lead since early in the first before the Aces outscored it 19-10 to seal it. Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago.