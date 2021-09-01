Without Watson and Watt, little hope for Texans to improve

AP Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Last season was a terrible one for the Houston Texans as they started 0-4 to cost coach Bill O’Brien his job and finished 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. This season could be even worse in David Culley’s first year as a head coach. There is little reason for optimism with stars J.J. Watt and Will Fuller gone to other teams and Deshaun Watson not expected to play after he requested a trade before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment against the quarterback.