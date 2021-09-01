Pressure’s on Zimmer, Vikings, looking to lean on restored D

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

The pressure is on Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer after a 7-9 finish in 2020. They each received a contract extension last year but have won only two playoff games in seven seasons together. The Vikings are in win-now mode with a $31 million salary cap hit for quarterback Kirk Cousins. They’ve added a whopping 10 veteran free agents to the defense for either starting spots or rotational roles. Defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce are two of the most prominent newcomers. On the other side, the offensive line remains a question mark.