Injuries and rehabs have Giants at less than 100% for season

AP Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants used free agency and the draft to fill holes in the lineup and to give Joe Judge a better chance in his second season as coach. They gobbled up playmaking receiver Kenny Golladay, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and cornerback Adoree Jackson on the open market in March. Speedy receiver Kadarius Toney was added in the first round of the draft. After a 6-10 season, New York seemed set to make a playoff run. Training camp injuries and long rehabs are causing some concern heading into the season opener against Denver on Sept. 12.