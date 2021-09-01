Grichuk breaks tie in 8th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-4

AP Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4. Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto. Tim Mayza worked one inning for the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 15th save in 16 chances. Bo Bichette singled off Dillon Tate to begin the eighth and Teoscar Hernández was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on Alejandro Kirk’s deep fly to center before Marcos Diplán came on to face Grichuk, who drove in Bichette with a fly ball to center.