Sun’s Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones combine for 53 points

AP Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 21 of her career-high tying 31 points in the first half and Connecticut beat the Washington Mystics 85-75 for the Sun’s ninth straight victory. It’s the longest winning streak for Connecticut (21-6) since a 12-game run in 2006. Jones, who set a career-high for points in a half, also grabbed 13 rebounds to extend her league lead for double-doubles. Brionna Jones added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones was 12 of 17 from the field, Brionna Jones went 10 for 14, and the Sun shot 49.3%. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 points for Washington.