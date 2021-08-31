Kidd assistants: WNBA player, just-retired NBAer with Mavs

AP Sports

DALLAS (AP) — The staff for new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd includes WNBA player Kristi Toliver and just-retired NBA player Jared Dudley. Kidd’s eight assistants also include Igor Kokoskov, who coached a national team that included Mavs standout guard Luka Doncic. Darrell Armstrong, God Shammgod and Peter Patton have all been in Dallas for multiple seasons. Sean Sweeney previously worked with Kidd in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Greg St. Jean spent the past two seasons as a player development coach and advance scout with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Kidd.