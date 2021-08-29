Majka wins Vuelta’s 15th stage as Eiking keeps overall lead

AP Sports

EL BARRACO, Spain (AP) — Rafal Majka took the lead at the first of four climbs and held on for an impressive win in the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Odd Christian Eiking keeps the overall lead. Majka went to the front with less than 90 kilometers to go and stayed in control during the rest of the challenging 197.5-kilometer (122.7-mile) stage between Navalmoral de la Mata and El Barraco. He crossed the finish line more than one minute ahead of Steven Kruijswijk. It was Majka’s first Vuelta stage victory since 2017.