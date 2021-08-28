Yordy Reyna breaks tie, DC United beats Union 3-1

AP Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yordy Reyna knocked in a rebound early in the second half, sparking D.C. United a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. Reyna was falling when he got his foot up to flick in a rebound after Andre Blake made a spectacular save on a header from Ola Kamara. Ramon Abila, who joined the club two weeks ago, iced the game with a goal early in stoppage time. Kamara scored his 12th goal, tied for second in the league, on a penalty kick in the first half. He has eight goals in the last nine matches.