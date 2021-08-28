Pirates part ways with longtime outfielder Gregory Polanco

AP Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco’s stay in Pittsburgh is over. The Pirates have released the veteran right fielder in order to give younger players an opportunity over the final six weeks of the season. The 29-year-old Polanco is hitting just .208 and had become a target of fan derision in recent weeks. Polanco was making $11.6 million this season, accounting for more than 20% of the team’s entire payroll. Manager Derek Shelton credited Polanco for the way he handled the news. Pittsburgh called up Cole Tucker to take Polanco’s roster spot. Tucker is expected to be among a group of several players who will get a look in right field going forward.