Patrick Wisdom, Alec Mills lead Cubs past White Sox 7-0

AP Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for the first time this season, winning 7-0. Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August. They dropped their first four games against the crosstown White Sox this year, including an ugly 17-13 loss Friday night. Mills worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4.