Martinez hits 3-run homer in 10th, Red Sox beat Indians 5-3

AP Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.D. Martinez broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, including a three-run homer in the 10th inning, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. Martinez drove a 2-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren to right for his 24th home run of the season. Adam Ottavino worked out of bases-loaded jam in the 10th, retiring Andrés Giménez on a groundout for his 10th save and second of the series.