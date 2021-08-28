Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 10:23 AM

Leicester beats winless Norwich 2-1 in Premier League

MGN/KYMA.com

NORWICH, England (AP) — Marc Albrighton’s deflected strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory that left Norwich without a point in its three games since returning to the Premier League. Jamie Vardy curled in an early opener for Leicester. It was canceled out by Teemu Pukki netting a penalty in the 44th minute after Caglar Soyuncu slid in to foul Pierre Lees-Melou. Daniel Farke’s hosts had looked the more likely to find a winner but Albrighton punished the Canaries in the 76th after being set up by Vardy. Leicester moved onto six points after three games. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content