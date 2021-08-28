F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

AP Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The Formula One calendar has been modified for the rest of the season with races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil shifted back one week and the venue for another race yet to be decided. F1 says that the Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for Oct. 3 will be held on Oct. 10. The Mexican GP is moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 with Brazil shifted to Nov. 14. There is a race scheduled for Nov. 21 but the location has yet to be given amid reports it could be Qatar given its proximity to races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.