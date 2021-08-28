Bardet wins Vuelta’s 14th stage, Eiking limits the damage

AP Sports

PICO VILLUERCAS, Spain (AP) — Romain Bardet has won the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Bardet is a three-time stage winner at the Tour de France. This was his first win at the Spanish race and the Frenchmen’s first at a Grand Tour since 2017. Odd Christian Eiking did well to limit the damage to his overall lead. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic was able to reduce the advantage of surprise leader Eiking by a few seconds. Eiking leads Guillaume Martin by 54 seconds. Roglic is 1:36 behind. The race stays in the western mountains on Sunday.