Valtteri Bottas leads 1st practice for Belgian Grand Prix

AP Sports

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led for most of the session but finished .164 seconds behind Bottas. AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was .5 seconds behind Bottas with the third fastest time. Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished 18th but was on course to set a leading time before he was impeded by the Williams car of Nicholas Latifi with about 10 minutes remaining. There is a second practice later in the day.