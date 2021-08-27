Soft conditions yielding low scores at Caves Valley

AP Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Soft conditions at Caves Valley created another day of low scores at the BMW Championship. Bryson DeChambeau missed a 59 by inches, becoming the second player in two weeks to shot 60 during the FedEx Cup playoffs. DeChambeau leads the tournament at 16 under, but he’s just a shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who shot 63 in Friday’s second round. Jon Rahm is also a stroke behind DeChambeau. He played 15 holes before play was halted for darkness. At that point, only six of the 69 players in the field were over par for the tournament.