Pick Six Plus: A dream road trip to see the whole AP Top 25

AP Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

What does your dream college football road trip look like? Would you travel the whole country or stick to one region? Do you want to see the traditional powers, or explore some of the sport’s lesser-known venues? The AP’s version of college football’s ultimate season-long trip comes with only two rules: We have to see every team in the preseason Top 25 at least once, and the travel between games must be reasonable. The journey includes stops at Iowa State, Notre Dame and LSU.