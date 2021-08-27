Copper scores 26 points, Sky rally to beat Storm 73-69

AP Sports

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career high with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting and the Chicago Sky rallied to beat the Seattle Storm 73-69 on Friday night. The Sky have won both games against Seattle this season, with the teams set to meet again Sunday in Everett. Stefanie Dolson had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for Chicago, and Azurá Stevens had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points for the Storm, Jewell Loyd had 12 and Mercedes Russell 11. Seattle shot 36.8% and had 17 turnovers.