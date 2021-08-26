Morrison shoots course record 60 to lead European Masters

AP Sports

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — James Morrison shot a course record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters. The 36-year-old Englishman started in the first playing group at 7:40 a.m. at scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club. Morrison had nine birdies and an eagle while dropping just one shot. He set a target no one could match on a sun-bathed day high in the Swiss Alps. French left-hander Robin Sciot-Siegrist and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Another shot back on 6 under were Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester.