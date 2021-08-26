Memphis finalizes Rasheed Wallace as Hardaway’s assistant

AP Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added 16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach on a staff that also features former NBA coach Larry Brown. The Tigers announced the hiring with the move finally official. Hardaway says he’s excited about adding Wallace with all his experience. The announcement comes a day after five-star Emoni Bates announced his commitment to Memphis for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-8 guard is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. His decision clinched the second No. 1 overall recruiting class for Hardaway going into his fourth season.