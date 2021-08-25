Packers place receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve

AP Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has gone on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess. He hasn’t played a regular-season game since September 2019. Funchess caught a total of 21 touchdown passes over his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 but fractured his collarbone in the opening week of that season. He signed with Green Bay in 2020 but opted out of last season and cited how the pandemic had impacted his family.