DeGrom resumes throwing, Syndergaard set for rehab stint

AP Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7. Meanwhile, Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday. It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago. DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn’t eligible to return until Sept. 13. He is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts this year.