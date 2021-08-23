Women’s hockey calendar grows; worlds likely for summer 2022

AP Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to add a women’s world hockey championship next summer. That will put it in the same calendar year as the Beijing Winter Olympics. The men play a world championship in an Olympic year but the women currently don’t. A world championship in August 2022 would mean three major women’s tournaments in the span of a year after two years of meager international women’s hockey because of the pandemic. The 2021 championship now underway was rescheduled and relocated to Calgary this month because Nova Scotia refused to hold it in May. The tournament is less than six months from February’s Winter Olympics.