Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. Gilbert’s family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. The team didn’t provide details. From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that was nearly derailed In 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association. Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982.