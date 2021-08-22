Nordqvist’s Women’s Open win gets her into Solheim Cup

AP Sports

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist has secured a bonus reward for winning the Women’s British Open. She has earned an automatic spot in the Solheim Cup for Europe. The 34-year-old Swede secured one of four places via the world ranking. Sophia Popov, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda also made it through the world ranking. Emily Kristine Pedersen and Georgia Hall were the two Solheim Cup qualifies. Catriona Matthew has six captain’s picks on Monday. Nelly Korda led seven points qualifiers, with Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho making the team through the raning. Pat Hurst has three captain’s picks.