Correa scores again, Atlético adds to its winning start

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has won its second game in a row as the club starts its title defense. Atlético beat Elche 1-0 Sunday with Ángel Correa again playing a leading role in Luis Suárez’s absence. Correa scored a first-half winner for his third goal in two matches while starting in place of Suárez. The Uruguay striker began on the bench again. A limited crowd of nearly 25,000 was on hand in the first league match with fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium since March last year before the coronavirus pandemic.

