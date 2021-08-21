Tripoli springs upset to win Pacific Classic at Del Mar

AP Sports

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Tripoli took the lead around the far turn and went on to win the $1 million Pacific Classic by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar. Tripoli ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.37 under Tiago Pereira, the Brazilian-born jockey who won with his only mount on the 11-race card. The 4-year-old colt trained by John Sadler paid $15, $7.80 and $4.80 at 6-1 odds. Tripoli earned an automatic berth into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 6. Tizamagician returned $7.60 and $5.20. Dr. Post paid $4.20 to show.