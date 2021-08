AP Sports

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night. Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass. Montreal opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter. Philadelphia is unbeaten in nine home matches.