Saint-Étienne latest team to frustrate Lille in 1-1 draw

AP Sports

SAINT-ÉTIENNE, France (AP) — Saint-Étienne defender Saidou Sow scored late to deny defending champion Lille its first win of the new French league season in a 1-1 draw. The 19-year-old Sow scored with a header from a corner in the 84th minute. The ball went in off the underside of the crossbar to beat Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbić on his debut. Turkish veteran Burak Yilmaz had put Lille in front in the 37th but the visitors missed further good chances to build on the lead. Monaco’s poor league start also continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Lens.