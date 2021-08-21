QB Rush solid for Cowboys in 20-14 preseason loss to Texans

AP Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush’s days as the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas might not be over. Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while the star quarterback watched once again in the Cowboys’ 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans. Prescott’s absence means he won’t play in the preseason after last season’s severe ankle injury and a shoulder issue in training camp. Lonnie Johnson Jr. had a 54-yard interception return to get Houston even in the third quarter. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the go-ahead field goal early in the fourth.