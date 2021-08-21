Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

AP Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10. Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups. That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half. Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell. That’s the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games.