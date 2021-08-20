Dodgers hold off Mets 3-2 to extend win streak to eight

AP Sports

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 3-2 for their eighth straight win. Buehler struck out eight and allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against the Mets over the past eight days, including a three-game sweep in New York last weekend. Trea Turner had two hits and two runs. It was the fourth multi-hit game for Turner over his last five starts. Pete Alonso hit his 27th home run and had an RBI infield single in the eighth, but the Mets lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.